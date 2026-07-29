Appeal for my fully funded scholarship

My name is Chidera Vitalis Ononiwu from Imo State, Nigeria. I am a graduate of Political Science with a Second Class Upper Division. Since graduating, I have been applying for fully funded scholarships, but I had not been fortunate enough to secure one until now.

This time around, I was awarded a fully funded scholarship at Ben-Gurion University in Israel to study Israel Studies with a specialization in Intelligence and Security Studies. After paying some of the required registration fees, I am still looking for financial support to cover my flight ticket, visa, health insurance, and at least my first month's accommodation before my monthly stipend starts.

I do not want to lose this opportunity because it will open doors for me to pursue my PhD after completing my master's degree and help me build a career in intelligence, security, and international affairs.

I am seeking a total of ₦4,000,000 (Four Million Naira) to help cover these expenses. Any support, no matter the amount, will go a long way in helping me take up this life-changing opportunity.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity. May God richly bless and reward you.