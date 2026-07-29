Appeal For Financial help to advance my education

I am a Kenyan male citizen aged 62 years.

I sat for my Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education in 1984, but I didn’t proceed to college because my mother did not have a reliable source of income to finance my education. I still have a strong desire to further my education up to university level despite the many challenges I encountered during my youthful days.

I want to pursue a degree course in peace studies and conflict resolution as a self-sponsored student. I have made a personal decision to spend the rest of my life on earth in reconciliation services. My dream is to become a mediator.

The course will assist me with acquiring the necessary skills to run a reconciliation program which I want to initiate very soon. What has troubled me most is the fact that most of the Kenyan families are breaking up because of domestic issues that can be solved through reconciliation. My main objective is to restore family brotherhood through reconciliation process. I have the passion and what I need is the necessary skills needed to handle very sensitive and delicate matters.

As a self-sponsored student, I need at least 1.5 million Kenya shillings to enable me pursue this degree course. In order to achieve my academic dream I require bus fare, house rent, books and school fees.I am therefore appealing to all individual and well wishers to support me with money so that I can fulfill my dream.Your help in this matter will be highly appreciated.