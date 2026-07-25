Apoyemos la Recuperación de Raúl / Support Raúl

Español:

Raúl sufrió una lesión grave en la cabeza después de caerse de su bicicleta y golpearse la cabeza. Actualmente se encuentra en condición crítica y bajo cuidado médico. Los doctores encontraron dos hemorragias intracraneales, que están monitoreando muy de cerca. También nos han dicho que, si su condición no mejora, podría ser necesario hacerle una cirugía.

En este momento, Raúl está estable pero inconsciente. Ha mostrado algunas pequeñas señales de respuesta, como movimiento en el brazo y en el pie, por lo cual estamos agradecidos, pero su condición sigue siendo muy seria. Nos han dicho que probablemente va a necesitar terapia y rehabilitación en un centro especializado como parte de su recuperación, además de cuidado médico continuo, citas de seguimiento, transporte y muchas otras necesidades prácticas.

Esta página fue creada por su sobrino Carlos, en nombre de la familia, para ayudar con los gastos médicos de Raúl, rehabilitación, terapia, transporte y otros gastos relacionados con su recuperación. Cualquier ayuda significa muchísimo. Si pueden donar, muchas gracias. Si no pueden donar, por favor consideren compartir esta página y, sobre todo, rezar por la sanación de Raúl, por los doctores y enfermeras que lo están cuidando, y por toda su familia.

English:

Raul recently suffered a serious brain injury after falling from his bike and hitting his head. He is currently in critical condition and under close medical care. Doctors found two intracranial hemorrhages, which they are closely monitoring. We have also been told that if his condition does not improve, surgery may become necessary.

At this time, Raul is stable but unconscious. He has shown some slight responsiveness through arm and foot movement, which we are grateful for, but his condition remains very serious. We have been told that he will likely need inpatient therapy and rehabilitation as part of his recovery, in addition to ongoing medical care, follow-up appointments, transportation, and many other practical needs.

This page was created by his nephew Carlos, on behalf of the family, to help with Raul’s medical expenses, rehabilitation, therapy, transportation, and other recovery-related costs. Any support means so much. If you are able to donate, thank you. If you are not able to donate, please consider sharing this page and, most importantly, praying for Raul’s healing, for the doctors and nurses caring for him, and for his whole family.