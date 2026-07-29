Apendix moved out need a hotel room





My appendix got angry and decided to move out suddenly yesterday.





So now I could use some help for a hotel room/ food delivery for my 6 year old and me.





We currently live in an unfinished tiny house in my friends yard. No facilities. Porta potty 300 ft from the boiling hot tiny house full of tools and sawdust. Uncomfortable in the best of times, post op- not feasible. Alsp.post op im.not supposed to lift anything for 2 weeks. Need some help paying for water and food deliveries and some lyft rides while still om the pain meds.