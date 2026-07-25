Apartment money

Hi everyone. I'm reaching out because my friend and I are trying to get into an apartment as soon as possible due to some difficult family circumstances. We're working hard to get back on our feet, but we're short on the money needed for the deposit and move-in costs.

If anyone is able to help in any way, whether it's a donation or simply sharing this message, we would be incredibly grateful. Every little bit helps and brings us closer to having a safe, stable place to live.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can offer.



