Apartment help

My name is Mireya and I am a mother of a 1 yr old boy, we had to move out our current place a few months back due to infestation and it’s been really hard for me to keep up, we really need to find a place to call home .. I currently do little side jobs such as braid and bake so I can stay home with my beautiful baby but it’s not enough, anything helps….every prayer needed please . This will help us get back on our feet, thank you in advance 🙏🏼