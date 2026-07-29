Facing Eviction

Martha is a dear friend from Water’s Church and an active member of my small group. Recently, her apartment building was sold to new owners, and the rent has increased beyond what she can afford. She is on disability and a fixed income and be because

of this, she now has no choice but to move.

She is currently in need of financial assistance to cover a security deposit and two months’ rent in order to secure a new place to live. Her move-out deadline is June 30, 2026, so time is limited.

Any support—big or small—would be deeply appreciated.



