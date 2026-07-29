Apartment Fire Recovery for Shayne and Boomer

Life changed unexpectedly after an apartment fire displaced me and my dog, but we’re staying grateful, keeping faith, and taking things one step at a time. Most importantly, we made it out safely, and I’m trying to focus on rebuilding with positivity and hope instead of letting this situation break my spirit.





Right now, I’m raising money to help with temporary housing, replacing essentials and personal belongings, food, pet care, and other day-to-day expenses while we figure out our next steps. Every donation, share, and kind word truly helps more than you know.





This has definitely been a hard moment, but I believe better days are ahead for me and my pup. Thank you to everyone showing love, support, and good energy during this time. It means everything to us.