Janet's Journey - Fundraising for a Service Dog

Let’s put the FUN back in FUNDRAISER! Our friend Janet Spatafora needs the community’s help in raising funds towards her future service dog! Janet lost her sweet Service Dog, Harry, unexpectedly to cancer at 8 years old. He was an incredible animal that became a part of our hearts as he watched over Janet these last 6 years. Janet has a condition called HAE and Harry would alert her to her respiratory failure even before she knew she was going to have a problem. He was trained specifically for Janet and her condition. Losing him has been difficult, not just as a companion but as a part of her healthcare and making sure she stays alive.

Janet has already put a down payment on a new puppy that is being trained specifically for her again. This highly trained dog comes with a $25,000 price tag. Yes, it’s a lot of money and no, insurance doesn’t cover this kind of healthcare.

Janet has been sending saliva samples so that he/she can start training with Janet’s specific scent. This new puppy has been trained starting at 3 days old by being held and touched and socialized with many kinds of people and children to desensitize from loud noises and chaotic situations. He/She is taught not to bark and to be extremely submissive with zero aggression. The trainers practice “dog wearing” and put this new puppy into a sling to walk around different stores to introduce them to new environments early on.

This new service dog will be taught to alert Janet and if she isn’t able to accept the alert they are taught to go and alert another human and bring them back to her. Bracing techniques are also a key factor with this type of dog. Due to oxygen loss Janet may have to lay on the ground and the dog is taught to brace itself so that she can safely lower herself. The service dog will also brace itself so that it can help her get back up. When Janet is taken by ambulance or is in the hospital due to her condition, the dog is to provide “deep pressure therapy” for comfort in high stress situations. He/She will press against her kind of like a weighted blanket intended to have a calming effect and reduce anxiety.





We serve an amazing God that created these animals with a purpose in mind for them to help his children. It’s truly a gift when he blesses us with creatures that help take care of us!





While she doesn’t have specifics on which dog is being trained for her just yet, she does know that hopefully within 1 years time she will have this new loyal companion by her side to once again provide her with early warnings so that she can properly treat herself before things get worse.

There is so much going on behind the scenes of training a service dog and keeping it fed and healthy. Vet bills are a big expense, shelter and food is also an expense with any animal. The best trainers in the country are working with these dogs for hours daily.

When Janet goes down south to bring home her new dog next year she will have to stay in a hotel and pay for those accommodations for at least a week. At this time they will get her and the dog familiar with each other and go over commands specifically meant for Janet. This expense is probably around $2000.

Pray with us that Janet stays healthy while she waits for, not only a cure, but for this new sweet addition to her family.

If you feel led to donate to this cause know that your gift is met with so much love and gratitude.

We will provide updates with all of you as we get information on which dog from will become Janet’s new service dog!