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Help get us off the street and into a home

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElainia Coneway

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elainia Coneway

Help get us off the street and into a home


My fiancé and I have been homeless for the past ten months, living in a tent after losing our house due to past-due bills. Despite working tirelessly, we haven’t been able to get ahead. My fiancé has struggled to keep employment because of his Tourette syndrome, and he’s been working with his doctor to find the right medication. He pays his child support and fines every week, but there’s barely enough left to feed us, let alone save for a better future. I do my best to help, but my serious heart condition limits what I can do. We’ve both faced tough times, and our credit was damaged by past breakups, making it even harder to find a place to live.

Recently, my fiancé found a steady job and we finally found a house willing to rent to us. But the debt from child support and fines has piled up so much that he’s close to jail time, despite paying what he can and working with the courts. If he goes to jail, he’ll lose the job that took him so long to find, and we’ll lose our chance at a home. We’re working hard to save every dime, but we just can’t catch up in time. All we want is a life together, a safe place to call home, and a chance to rebuild.

I’m asking for your help to raise enough money to pay his fines, keep him out of jail, and get us into a house. With your support, we can finally get off the street and start over. Everything else, we can manage ourselves. Thank you for reading our story and considering a donation. Any help means the world to us.


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