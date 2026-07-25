Anything will help (thank you God)

So I just want to explain that I've been fighting to stay above water as far as my electric goes. it has gotten a little high and Im behind a month. I have honestly been trying so hard because I didn't want it to come to this. I don't like having to ask anyone for help but it has gotten a little tough these past couple of months. I have a wife and an 11 year old son. I love them both so much I would go to the ends of the earth for them. I'm truly embarrassed to even try this but Im honestly out of options. The days I'm not working I'm out looking for work. Anything will help and I'm truly greatful.