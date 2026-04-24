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Anything helps

Goal$9,975 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTanner Ozenbaugh

Anything helps

My name is Tanner, and asking for help does not come naturally to me.

For most of my life, I've worked hard and supported myself through construction, commercial driving, maritime work, fuel transportation, and other physically demanding jobs. I've always believed that if I worked hard enough, I could solve my own problems.

Over the last couple of years, life had other plans.

I left Alaska and came to Colorado to address issues in my life that I could no longer ignore. I committed myself to recovery, rebuilding my future, and becoming the man I knew I was capable of being. It has been one of the hardest and most humbling journeys of my life.

Since then, I've fought to regain stability. I've worked long hours, rebuilt my CDL career, maintained my responsibilities, and continued moving forward even when setbacks seemed to come one after another. Like many people trying to start over, I discovered that rebuilding a life takes more than determination alone.

Most recently, I lost my job at a time when I was already working to recover financially from a difficult year. While I continue searching for employment and pursuing opportunities that could put me back on solid ground, I am facing financial obligations that I cannot overcome alone.

The goal of this fundraiser is $9,975.

These funds will allow me to:

• Pay back the friends who stepped up and helped me when I had nowhere else to turn, including a $5,000 personal loan that kept me afloat during difficult times.

• Pay off remaining personal debts and obligations that accumulated while rebuilding my life.

• Cover essential expenses such as housing, insurance, transportation, storage, and communication while I secure stable employment.

• Maintain the stability necessary to continue my recovery, remain productive, and focus on moving forward rather than simply surviving.

One thing I want to make clear: I am not asking for help because I have given up.

I am asking because I have not.

I am still getting up every day. I am still applying for jobs. I am still pursuing opportunities. I am still working toward a future that looks very different from the life I was living just a few years ago.

The people who have helped me along the way have shown me what grace, generosity, and second chances look like. My hope is to repay that kindness, regain financial stability, and continue building a life I can be proud of.

If you choose to donate, please know that your contribution is not funding a vacation, luxury, or shortcut. It is helping someone who is actively working to rebuild his life, honor his commitments, and create a better future.

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser means just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in second chances, and for helping me continue moving forward.

With gratitude,

Tanner Ozenbaugh

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