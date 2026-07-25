Anything Helps

I was diagnosed with rare condition called chs.. and it have made meiss a lot of work and also get fired from my job for reason I had any control over. But I know God doesn't sleep I fell behind on my mortgage of our childhood home which I don't want to lose my mom worked so hard be she passed to keep the house in good condition and in our name. God said if I do my best hell do the rest ! This is my first time doing this I'm swallowing my pride in Jesus name 🙏