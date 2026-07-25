Anything helps, me and my family

I’m currently a LPN at assisted living in Fridley, and my hours were reduced without explanation and rent is around the corner, I have PTO saved up but the company won’t apply it (because it goes back into the company if you leave) I applied for a more consistent position with a different company and got the full time LPN AMs but orientation doesn’t start until July 14th. I have an agreement with my landlord and if broken he can come with the sheriff and remove me and my children. I don’t like asking for help and if I could just go to work like I did before I wouldn’t this is the second time my job has done this and creates this uncertainty for my housing and bills. If we are not able to stay in this house and receive the eviction we will have to live out of a hotel.



