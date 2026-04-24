Anything Helps

Hello, my name is Karla.

I’m honestly embarrassed to make this post, but I haven’t eaten in 3 days. I’ve been struggling heavily with depression and DPDR, and lately I’ve been scared to even leave the house. Things have gotten really difficult, and there isn’t any food at home right now.

Whenever I do get money, it usually goes straight toward groceries, but I haven’t been able to make it work recently. I’ve spent a lot of time crying and feeling ashamed that I’ve reached the point of asking for help.

I hate having to ask, but if anyone is able to help, even $20–$40 would mean so much and would help me get something to eat. I didn’t want to ask for a large amount—just enough to get through the next few days.

Thank you for reading, and thank you to anyone who is able to help. ❤️



