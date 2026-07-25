Anything Helps

i am 18 and I am currently homeless, I come from a toxic house hold. A house that I was a home and a family that I thought would be my strongest support system, no child should have to worry about where they lay their head at night, but for me I have to. My mom kicked me out of the house because I would choose myself instead of pouring into her. I am the oldest of my siblings and I take care of everyone else. My mom knowing that I js landed this good job, wanted me to take off work to constantly take care of my siblings and help her with her business. I refused to help her because for the first time I had a job that I could use to save up and get my own place to get myself out of the toxic household. But for mom she had other plans, it was either her way or the highway. I took off a week of work for me to help her with her business, and yet it was never enough. When we got back from her business thing, she asked me to take off work again. But when I didn’t have a job she would talk about me on social media and say how I’m lazy and I don’t have nothing going for myself, so now that I had a job she wanted me to take off of work for her, she constantly told me that she didn’t care if I got fired, well I ended up getting fired, and when I told her that she got me fired and that I’m tired of pouring my all into everyone and not myself, she blasted me on social media once again and kicked me out for good. So now I’m jobless again and I’m homeless. Any donations help, I just want to be able to have a place to stay until I’m able to save up again because she took whatever money I had left. I’m really hardworking and I’m very loving but being the oldest and the daughter of such a manipulative, toxic mom comes with me being homeless. I just want to get rest and work and have a place to stay until I can get my own apartment, so if you guys can donate anything to help me reach my goal, so I’m able to take that money and use it to get me a studio or something for now. Please I beg if you guys anything helps