Any help would be so appreciated

My name is Scott and live in South Carolina but am from up north . My family of 3 boys and my wife moved to the south for a promotion opportunity with my company 3 years ago. We sold our house and my wife quit her good paying job . Ten months in the company realigned and eliminated my position and offered me a position with half the salary! No severance no nothing just take it or leave it . It was devastating, and we have been limping along ever since . This has complicated everything and in effect ruined my credit and my financial stability. I racked up credit card debt to pay for basic necessities because my wife cannot work down here because we have a disabled child who cannot be left alone . It was different up north because we had a support system and family to look after him . I cannot seem to land a job that pays nearly what I was making with my promotion that covered both our incomes . We have pushed on through holidays and regular bills until we are just up against it now . We need help and I have never asked for anything like this before and although feels wrong I don’t know where else to turn . We would use any help to get on our feet again , pay off the credit cards so we would one day be able to own a house again and move back up north with our support system . Any help anyone can give is appreciated. Thanks for listening to my story .





bless you all