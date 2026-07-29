Any Help Is A Blessing.

I'm reaching out because I've been struggling to keep up with rent after a tough few months. Living with PTSD has made it hard to hold down a steady job, and it's set me back financially. I tried to keep up by working with DoorDash, but with gas prices so high, most of what I earn goes straight to necessities, leaving little left for rent.





I'm now four months behind and feeling the pressure. The funds raised here will help cover my overdue rent and give me some breathing room as I work toward stability. Having a safe place to live is the foundation I need to start rebuilding and looking for new opportunities.





Any support means the world to me right now. Even a small donation can help me get back on my feet. Thank you for reading my story and considering a contribution—your kindness truly makes a difference.