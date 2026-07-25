ANTI CHUD THE BUILDER: FUND ANTI-RACISM

Chud The Builder built a platform on ignorance, division, and racism.





We’re building something better.





This fundraiser is an anti-racism response: every cent raised will go toward vetted organizations fighting racial injustice, supporting affected communities, and advancing equality through education, advocacy, and direct aid.





Hate gets attention. Let’s make sure JUSTICE gets funding.





Donate if you want your money going toward something that actually makes the world better.







