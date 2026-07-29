Anthony's back recovery

Hello world, my name is Anthony Tyler. I was an OTR truck driver until recently i was in an accident with another commercial vehicle. The driver failed to look and maintain his lane and we collided. My truck was totaled and I was rushed to the ER with head trauma, side pain and left with fractures on my spine and dislocated disc. I will be unable to work for at least 8 months and I am alone.





Before my accident I was hardworking driving 3500miles a week loved seeing rhe country and meeting new people helping out whenever I could and was taking away from me in a instant with no choice but accept my fate rather than out others at risk. I just hope the world can read my story and give any help possible even as much as sharing my page to other. Anything is appreciated because I am at my lowest and honestly dont even lost all motivation.