Answering the Call to Cambodia

God has taken my story of pain, trauma, and brokenness and turned it into one of healing, faith, and purpose through Jesus Christ. This July, I have the opportunity to travel to Cambodia to serve children and families, share the love of Christ, encourage others, and use my background in coaching and mentoring to connect with kids in meaningful ways.





I will be spending time with children from local villages, building relationships, playing, encouraging, and sharing hope through faith and love. Your support helps make this mission possible through travel, outreach, and ministry expenses.



