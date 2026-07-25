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Answering the Call of God to the Film Industry

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byHeidi Tucker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Heidi Tucker

Answering the Call of God to the Film Industry

We are stepping into a season of faith, creativity, obedience, and surrender.


After much prayer, reflection, and confirmation, we believe God is calling us to relocate and pursue the purpose and calling He has placed on our lives in the film industry. This isn’t a decision we’ve made lightly—it comes with both excitement and uncertainty. But we trust that when God calls, He also provides a way. Our heart is to use storytelling as a way to bring light, truth, and hope into a space that deeply influences culture and millions of lives. Film is powerful – it can inspire, heal, challenge, and point people toward something greater. We feel led to be part of that work.


This calling means more than just a change in location.  It is starting fresh in an unfamiliar environment. It’s a step closer to building a foundation in film, growing creatively, serving, and living fully aligned with His will and walking in our calling.  It’s both exciting and stretching, as we prepare to leave behind stability and familiarity to follow where God is calling us, trusting that this path will allow us to impact lives, grow spiritually, and serve others in deeper ways—trusting God to guide every detail. We are committed to growing, learning, and pursuing excellence in this field while staying grounded in our faith and purpose.


As we take this step, we are inviting others to partner with us—both in prayer and, if you feel led, financially. Relocating and working in the film industry comes with real, practical needs: moving and travel expenses, housing, basic resources and living needs, and the transition period as we establish ourselves in a new place. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps make this calling possible. Every dollar given directly helps us move forward without delay.


More importantly, your prayers mean everything to us. We ask that you pray for guidance, provision, protection, open doors, divine connections, wisdom, that we remain faithful and obedient every step of the way, and that everything we create reflects truth, integrity, authenticity, and purpose.


We are not chasing a dream—we are responding to a calling. We believe the impact will reach beyond us in ways we can’t yet see.


We don’t claim to have all the answers—but we do have faith in the One who does.


Thank you for being part of this journey with us. Your support, encouragement, and belief in this vision and what God is doing in our lives truly means more than we can express.

  1. Give — whatever you feel led to contribute truly matters
  2. Share — help us reach others who may want to be part of this
  3. Pray — for open doors, provision, and boldness as we walk this out



With faith and gratitude,

Marc and Heidi Tucker

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