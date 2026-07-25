Answering God’s Call to Counsel Others

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to visit my fundraiser.

My name is Serenity, and I have recently begun pursuing my Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Becoming a counselor has been a dream of mine for many years, but fear and self-doubt kept me from taking that first step. After much prayer and personal growth, I finally reached a place where I knew it was time to stop letting fear lead my life and start walking in the calling God has placed on my heart.

I believe God has given each of us unique gifts, and mine is the ability to listen, encourage, and help others find hope in difficult seasons. My desire is to become a licensed professional counselor who provides compassionate, ethical, and evidence-based care to individuals, couples, and families. I want to be someone who helps others heal, discover their strengths, and move toward a healthier future.

Pursuing graduate school is both exciting and challenging. While I am committed to working hard and investing in my education, the financial cost of earning this degree is significant. I have applied for scholarships and financial aid, but there are still expenses that remain.

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward tuition, textbooks, required course materials, technology, and other educational expenses that will help me complete my degree and prepare for licensure.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, is an investment in a future dedicated to serving others. Your generosity will help me focus on my education and clinical training so I can become the counselor I have always dreamed of being.

If you are unable to give financially, I would be grateful for your prayers and for sharing this fundraiser with others who may feel led to support my journey.

Thank you for believing in me and for helping me answer God’s calling. I truly appreciate your kindness, encouragement, and support.

-Serenity