Support Health Blogger Ann Marie Michaels

FEBRUARY 2026 UPDATE (please read first)

I’m asking for help specifically to cover housing costs right now while I fight legal battles (representing myself) and work to rebuild my health blogging business that was cancelled by Big Tech and Big Pharma.

My son, our dog, and I are currently staying in short-term Airbnbs because I don’t have stable housing after my divorce. The child support I receive is not enough to cover temporary housing costs, and repeated moves have been incredibly destabilizing for my son. We have had to move 10 times in the past year, and I’m trying to stop that cycle and create stability while I rebuild.

I am actively working and rebuilding my life and my business as a health blogger and online content creator, which I have doing for the past decade.



In 2019, I lost 90% of my income due to Big Tech / Big Pharma censorship, and 6 years later, I still have not gotten my social media accounts back.



In 2022, my ex-husband divorced me and used an invalid postnuptial agreement that I was coerced into signing in 2015 (there were no assets listed) to take the house and our life savings. I have been fighting him in court for the past year to get the decree vacated due to fraud. Lawyers couldn't help me, so I'm fighting pro se (representing myself).



There is a gap right now between income and basic housing. Funds raised here will go directly toward keeping us housed, covering short-term lodging, and giving me the breathing room to finish rebuilding what I’m already building.

Thank you to everyone who has already helped, shared, and/or prayed for us. Your support is helping us stay afloat during a very hard transition.

Our Story

This is hard to share, but I believe in honesty and community.

I started as a health blogger in 2007 and went on to found the biggest health blog network in the world. We had 1,000 blogs in our network and did $1.3 million in revenue in our 5th year in 2013. Our success triggered Big Pharma and the 3-letter agencies, and we were shut out of business in 2014.



After the business went under, I worked hard to rebuild my blog, and by 2019, I was making around $4K per month, working part-time when my kids were in school.

In the summer of 2019, my blog got deplatformed on Google and Pinterest and I lost 90% of my income.





In 2022, my husband of 16 years divorced me, and defrauded me out of the house and our life savings. I lost nearly everything — my home, my financial stability, and the life I was building. He threw me out at Christmas in 2022 and moved his old college girlfriend into the marital home a few months later.





I rented a house the first year, in 2023, but the landlords did not extend my lease because they decided to move back in, and I had to move out, again, during Christmas.





I found another rental home. Similar thing happened in 2024 -- the landlord decided to put the house on the market. So for the THIRD Christmas in a row, I had to pack and move.





It was at that point that I decided to fight back and try to get the fraudulent divorce decree vacated so I can get a full discovery of the assets and a fair hearing.





Lawyers said they couldn't help me. So I learned the basics of constitutional law, and have been fighting in court, representing myself, for over a year. My next hearing is on March 4th, 2026.





My 11-year-old son and I, along with our dog, have been doing our best to navigate constant transitions while I work to rebuild from the ground up.

I am not sitting still or waiting for rescue. On January 1, 2026, I officially launched my new company, Eden Revival, a health freedom network, which I believe God called me to create — but like any new business, it takes time to grow into sustainable income.

In addition to that:

* I am teaching a natural health class called Detox & Heal (we have over 300 students). The information in this class has been censored everywhere and is finally available online.

* I am writing a book based on that class (excerpts available on my blog).

* I am continuing to build educational resources centered around real food, healing, detox, and personal sovereignty

You can check out the class I’m teaching here: 👉 https://www.edenrevival.net/detox-heal-class



You can check out Eden Revival here: 👉 https://www.edenrevival.net/join-eden-revival

God is using me to help others -- the goal is to build the biggest health freedom network in the world.

This work is real, active, and ongoing — but it does not yet pay the bills today.

Right now, the immediate need is housing stability. Short-term rentals are expensive, and moving constantly is emotionally and financially exhausting — especially for a child. I’m trying to stay in one place long enough to stabilize, work, and grow what I’ve already started.

How Your Support Helps

Any funds raised here will go toward:

* Short-term housing (Airbnb / temporary lodging)

* Basic living expenses while income catches up

* Creating stability so I can continue building my work and caring for my son

This is temporary help during a rebuilding season, not a long-term dependency.

Why I’m Sharing This

I believe in taking responsibility, doing the work, and rebuilding with integrity. I also believe there are moments in life when asking for help is part of survival — not failure.

If you’re able to help financially, I’m deeply grateful. If you’re not, sharing this or keeping us in your prayers means more than you know.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring. And thank you for helping us stay grounded while I rebuild.