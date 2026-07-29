Anniversary Trip for Zach and Sarah

Zach and Sarah Woodall have been our youth pastors for five years, and we want to celebrate them with a trip they'll never forget. They've poured so much into our youth group, and this is our chance to show our appreciation and give them a well-deserved break. We will be sending them to South Georgia next spring break on a 4 day trip for to thank them for their hard work. The first 1000-1200 will be to cover the trip, and the rest will be for gas and fun money. We're raising funds to make this trip happen for them. Your support would mean so much to Zach, Sarah, and all of us.