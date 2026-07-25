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Annie-#WatchJesusMove!

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$950 USD

Fundraiser created byHeather Shoemaker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Annie Hucks

Annie-#WatchJesusMove!

As most of you know, Annie was diagnosed in April with a brain tumor after a car accident that nearly claimed her life. God protected her then, and God is going to protect her now.

As a village, we are called to support one another when life gets hard. And life right now for Annie and Jarett and Diana and Judah is not only hard, but also a little scary. Yes. God will be glorified through this. Yes. Annie will have an amazing testimony, just like she did when she was 10 when she was cured of childhood cancer. And we are being called to help!

Annie's surgery is tomorrow at MUSC. She will have a long road of recovery. Bills are going to pile up. But God always has a plan....And we are being called to help... We can all put a dent in the financial stress with this fundraiser.

Annie is the heartbeat of SLDA. She goes above and beyond to make sure kids feel seen there. When she stands on the stage during the performances and talks, she is showing raw emotion. That is from her heart. A heart that serves Jesus. And puts Him first. She makes sure we are all seen and heard.

Now it's our time to show her we see her and love her, and appreciate her dedication not only to Jesus, but to our kids, and the teachers, and the parents who interact with her weekly.

My goal of this fundraiser is 10,000. Any amount can help. It all adds up. I'd love to see it go over the goal so that they can breathe and focus on recovery and their kids, as opposed to bills and stress.

Thank you in advance for giving to this!

#WatchJesusMove!

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