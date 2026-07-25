Annelise Camp Fight For Life

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25th, the Camp and Yauger families were enjoying a beautiful day of fun, sun, and togetherness at the pool. After everyone had dried off and gathered for snacks before heading home, two-year-old Annelise Camp quietly slipped back into the water unnoticed.





Her older cousin spotted her submerged and pulled her out. Family members sprang into action—performing CPR, calling 911, and rushing her to the local children’s hospital. There, doctors were able to reestablish Annelise’s heartbeat. She has been in the ICU on a ventilator fighting for every breath and every sign of recovery.





Annelise will remain at the children’s hospital, where she will stay until she is stable enough to receive the specialized treatment needed to help regain brain activity. The road ahead is long and uncertain, with extensive medical care, therapies, and support required for her healing.





Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward covering Annelise’s medical expenses during this incredibly difficult time. Your support will help lift some of the financial weight so her family can focus entirely on being by her side and helping her recover.

Please keep sweet Annelise in your thoughts and prayers. Share this campaign with your friends and family—every share helps reach more people who can make a difference. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, generosity, and belief in Annelise’s fight. Together, we can help give this precious little girl the best chance at recovery. ❤️​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​