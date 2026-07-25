On Location. Saving Lives.

Since 2014, Ann Arbor Sidewalk Advocates for Life (SAFL) have offered real help and hope to women and families in need.

Year-round , we offer a friendly smile, an outreached hand, and real resources, through the peaceful presence and outreach of Sidewalk Advocates for Life (SAFL). Mothers have received the support they needed to choose life for their preborn children!

Locally, Ann Arbor Sidewalk Advocates for Life (SAFL) has had many saves/turnarounds at our site location over the past 12 years, by the grace of God and through the hard work of our trained advocates, including a set of twins! Using the most comprehensive and effective sidewalk counseling training available in the country, we have trained over 100 people to reach out as advocates.

We are a part of National Sidewalk Advocates for Life, which has launched 228 locations like ours across the United States and beyond. As a result, more than 26,061 lives have been saved nationally. Check them out at https://sidewalkadvocates.org .

Email saflannarbor@gmail.com to learn more about Ann Arbor SAFL and how to join our team and get trained as a sidewalk advocate.