Kennel Staff Support

As the rescue/sanctuary continues to maintain a record number of German Shepherd Dogs in its care, staff is heavily relied upon to meet the daily needs of cleaning, feeding, and maintaining the shelter. The support ensures that time is spent finding the rescued shepherds homes and saving more, and seeking grants versus needing to attend to the daily cleaning.

The rescue has three employees, not including myself. Wages for four of us totals approximately $1300 per week depending on exact hours worked per week. The staff is paid weekly on Mondays. I pay myself $800 every other week and sometimes, not even that if I have a large vet care bill or unexpected repair.

The rescue continues to seek resources to help with wage expenses, such as Patreon and Grant News.