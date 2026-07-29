We are Oasis Animal Shelter. We are a rescue that has been in existence for 35;years. We have rehomed 1,000's of dogs, after being vet checked & spayed or neutered. We out grew our building & bought a large building with lots of room to grow. In buying a large building, we have a large mortgage. We have 2 years left to pay and are having difficulty in getting it paid. Our donations have slowed down. We are doing fundraisers & a monthly bingo. But, we are still falling short for the mortgage payment, utilities, dog food, vet bills & any unexpected bills that arise. We are asking if you can please help us out. If we loose our building, our dogs will have no where to go.

Please help our doggies keep their home.