Animals need our help.

Our campaign needs at least $160,000 in initial funding, which is one of the group's tasks: buying injured and sick animals from zoos and buying rare animals from black markets, taking them to shelters, and releasing them into the wild after treatment. That's why our group remains anonymous so that they don't get into trouble buying rare animals from black markets, and this anonymity has led us to use crypto to raise funds. Anyone can contribute to this beautiful cause, even with just one dollar.





0xc880e65ccc12dc709b84ba13804fec06ef23883b

This is a crypto collection wallet address.