lobster for LEXX Helping Animal Rescues

LEXX is the crypto token created for the mission. Supporters can buy LEXX on the Lobster Wallet and 95% of all proceeds go directly to animal rescue groups. This is an easy way to invest in crypto and help animals in need. You can participate by purchasing LEXX on the Lobster Wallet, just search LEXX and look for our logo. Ninety-five percent of all proceeds go straight to animal rescue organizations. These groups provide food, medical care, shelter, and emergency support for animals who have no one else. I post updates, donation totals, and rescue stories on my Facebook page so everyone can see exactly where the funds go. (3) Facebook

Thank you for helping animals who can't speak for themselves.