Animal shelter and rescue

These days theres so many of our furry friends that need our help a nice meal shelter, a place thats safe where we can adopt and give our family members another chance. Make a family happy with their new furry family member where there safe out of harms way they are tought and trained rather than put down. These days I see so many people getting rod of there pets for one reason or another. A huge number of pets are abandoned mistreated left hungry and betrayed. I really want to purpose a non profit animal shelter dedicated to helping and bringing joy to families and children. There is seldom a place for our pets to go and I want to provide that while I teach my daughter what it means to take care love and help animals along with others from the community that wish to volunteer and be a part of something amazing. Im asking for donations to help start this and bring the community together thankyou so much God bless. I will see you there!