Animal sanctuary start up north Texas

We are a small family of four currently starting a small animal farm and animal sanctuary / forever home as well as adoptions available we are trying to get the funding because we are running out of funds helping others and animals at the moment and we are trying to get the funding to grab five or 10 acres to grow or sanctuary and help for others as well as start a non-for-profit everything has been funded through myself and my two daughters I'm a single father we are struggling at the moment to pull things together we are in the area looking for land at the moment the property we have we are outgrowing we love animals we love helping others and this would be amazing and important to us thank you guys and God bless.