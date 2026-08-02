Animal Rescue property

Hello my name is Sean Allison. I would like to start by saying thank you and God bless to all that will be helping my family and I up front. This fundraiser serves to help me acquire a patent for my invention and some property in the foothills of Washington state where I can make these apparatus. Which in turn will fund the shelter that my daughter's so desperatly want and need. The love handle is an apparatus that is used in the safety of the secondary Rider on a motorcycle. I have seen in my time too many people getting dumped off of the back of a bike and break their back. This will stop all of this from happening! I already have developers and lawyers for the product. I really just need the property and capital to get it up and going. So please help me get this property so that I can build a shop. God bless you all and thank you! If you read this and you see at the end you need prayer. Leave me a message and I will pray for you! Remember God loves us all and we carry Jesus within us!