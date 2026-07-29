Animal food need

In 2015 I started a non profit animal rescue. Over the years it has grown tremendously into housing and caring for 54 cats, 13 dogs, 4 roosters, 1 hen, 7 ducks, 5 rabbits, 1 Guinea pig, 3 doves, and 2 turtles. These animals have been with me for several years.I would hate think of what would happen to them if I was no longer able to care for them. I recently suffered a financial loss, I am struggling at the moment trying to get back on my feet. I am on desperate need of animal food and supplies please consider helping me help these animals it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you