Ezra and Ani go to Asia

Hello, friends!

This summer, my brother Ezra and I have the opportunity to travel to Asia and be a part of the work that the Lord is doing there. We will be traveling with a team from Calvary Chapel Vero Beach as well as a team from Calvary Chapel Laguna Creek. The teams will be traveling to Taiwan as well as Japan, ministering to children, seniors, serving at conferences, visiting home churches, participating in evangelism, and more. Once the Calvary Chapel teams head back to the states, I plan to stay in Asia for a few more weeks and serve at a Vacation Bible School in a village in Thailand. We look forward to playing a small role in the amazing things the God has in store for each of those nations!

There are a few ways that you can support us and be a part of this mission.

First and foremost, prayer! Your prayers will carry Ezra, myself, and everyone a part of the team. Here are a few specific prayer requests.

That the Holy Spirit would meet us and empower us in ways we have never experienced before, and that He would be our strength and courage.

That there would be a special unity and joy among the team.

That each team member has the opportunity to use their gifts to bless others.

That I have no food allergy issues!





You can also support financially. Making a trip like this happen is no small feat, and it is made possible by the communities and coverings that surround the us.

We thank you in advance for your prayers, support, and generosity, and we cannot wait to return with stories, testimonies, and photos to share!

"Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching, and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord."

- Colossians 3:16