Honoring the Life of Angela Harris

We are deeply saddened to share the loss of Angela Marie Harris, a cherished mother, daughter, sister, and dear friend to those fortunate enough to know her. Angela quietly battled pancreatic cancer for several years, undergoing chemotherapy with immense courage and resilience until her sudden passing on Father’s Day 2026, when our heavenly Father called her home.





Throughout her illness, Angela chose to keep her diagnosis private, a decision that has left her family grappling with grief and unanswered questions. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her beloved granddaughter, offering love and care beyond measure.





Angela’s passions were diverse and heartfelt—she delighted in shopping, nurturing her garden, sharing the fruits of her labor with neighbors, watching YouTube videos, and staying connected through phone calls and emails.





Angela’s professional life was a testament to her compassion and dedication. With a background in nursing and caregiving, she devoted herself to improving the lives of individuals who faced physical or cognitive challenges, providing comfort and support with unwavering kindness.

Even as she faced her own health battles, Angela’s commitment to her calling never waned until her strength was truly exhausted.





Her family now seeks the support of compassionate community members to help with burial expenses, ensuring Angela receives the dignified farewell she deserves—a peaceful resting place that honors her loving spirit.



