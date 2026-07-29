Angiemissiontripmalawi

About My Trip

Hello everyone,

I’m excited to share with you that I’m heading on my first mission trip to Malawi, Africa in a few weeks. Our team from Christ Church of Oak Brook will be partnering with Villages in Partnership, a ministry doing incredible work alongside some of the poorest people on the planet living in rural villages.

Malawi is known as “the Warm Heart of Africa” because of the kindness of its people. At the same time, many villagers face daily challenges like limited access to clean water, electricity, healthcare, and education. Through this partnership, local leaders are working to bring sustainable change and I will get to come alongside them, learn from them, and support what God is already doing there.

While we’re there, we’ll worship with local congregations giving glory to God. I'll share meals together while sitting on the ground on straw mats, work side-by-side with villagers, and exchange stories of faith, blessings, and challenges. I’m especially looking forward to experiencing the deep hospitality of our Malawian brothers and sisters and seeing how God will grow and stretch my heart through this time.

I know I will be deeply impacted by them, but I also go with a heart full of faith, love, and willingness to serve, ready to pour into others in whatever ways God allows.

I invite you to be part of this journey with me. You can choose whichever option feels most comfortable for you — there’s absolutely no pressure at all.

All contributions through this page go directly toward supporting this mission trip. Every gift, big or small, helps make this work possible and is deeply appreciated. If you are not able to give, your prayers and support still mean so much to me.

Thank you for considering being part of this adventure with me.

May God bless you!

Love,

Angie





Learn more about Villages in Partnership:

https://villagesinpartnership.org/ https://villagesinpartnership.org/