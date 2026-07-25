Angels Anonymous

I am continually approached by decent, patriotic people who have hit hard by job loss, businesses lost during Covid, inflation, etc...





Having also experience nearly complete financial collapse myself, I have become very empathetic to others in need, especially when it's a single Mom trying to feed her children. ALL MONIES COLLECTED WILL BE JUDICIOUSLY DISTRIBUTED BY ME AND WILL ALSO BE OVERSEEN BY GOD.





I currently have one particular family in mind and will be dropping off cash anonymously and/or "sneaking it" through their church, so they can retain whatever dignity they still have. Additionally, there has been one gentleman who has built multiple web sites and online resources that have been invaluable to the Anon Community for digging and exposing child traffickers and scum who prey upon children. His out-of-pocket costs to build and support these sites has been monumental for 7+years and he's never asked for a single dime. We can't "make him whole", but we can send him enough to he's no longer carrying that burden alone.





I think enough of you have watched me directly involved in "The Great Awakening" since late 2017 to trust my heart explicitly. While I will never "doxx" the recipients of your gifts, I will keep talking about specific causes on my podcasts and posting regular updates on X and Truth.





Be sure to claim all donations on your taxes (if you're still filing) and may God richly multiply all of your gifts!





With gratitude,





Scott and Patty Zimmerman