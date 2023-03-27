Angelica Pacheco is a mother of five, a registered nurse of twenty years, and a woman elected to the Hialeah City Council after four determined attempts. She is fighting to keep food on her table, clothes on her younger children, the lights on, and a roof over their heads. She recently had to send her 5th grader to school without the required school supplies because it required extra money that the Pachecos do not have.

In 2024, everything she built was taken from her in just seven days — suspended from office before any trial. Every count in the indictment was dismissed after she pleaded to a single false-statement charge that was never in the original indictment.

After a six‑year investigation, not one of the eight counts and $19 million in allegations resulted in a conviction. No patient was ever identified as harmed, no victim ever came forward, and every major charge disappeared.

Yet Angelica was left with a single felony—not for fraud, not for personal gain, but for a disputed payroll figure on a loan forgiveness form she never filled out. It was a charge the grand jury never heard, discovered two weeks before trial, and used to end her career, her council seat, and her ability to work in the field she spent decades serving. She now faces three years of probation, financial hardship, and the lifelong consequences of a felony that does not reflect the truth of her case.

Angelica is fighting back. She has filed for a presidential pardon and is determined to clear her name so she can return to nursing, rebuild her life, and continue serving her community. Your support helps her cover legal costs, stabilize her family, and keep going through a battle she never should have faced.

If you believe in justice, fairness, and second chances, please stand with Angelica.