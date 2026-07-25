Andrik Keteri Healing Journey

Hello all friends and family! As you may have heard, my brother, Andrik, was involved in a terrifying and unfortunate car accident and became victim of a drunk drivers poor decision. This event has left him with significant injuries to his spine. Due to the severity of his condition, he is expected to be unable to work for at least a year while he undergoes treatment, aggressive inpatient rehabilitation for 3-6 months at minimum, and recovery, post surgery. Looking at a more realistic 1 year of focusing on walking again.





This sudden event has placed a tremendous financial burden on him. In addition to everyday living expenses, the costs of medical care, intense inpatient therapy, and ongoing support are overwhelming. As he focuses on healing and learning to walk again, we are doing everything we can to ensure he has the stability and resources he needs and we are asking for your love, prayers, and donations to help this incredibly caring, sweet, selfless, God-fearing and loving, man.









Your financial support will go directly toward covering medical expenses, essential living costs, and rehabilitation services that are critical to his recovery.





Your prayers and uplifting Jesus-Filled love will directly impact the tremendous pain this has caused him, mentally and physically.





If you are unable to contribute financially, we completely understand. Sharing this request with others or keeping our sweet brother in your thoughts and prayers would also mean a great deal to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our family’s message and for any support you can offer during this challenging period. Your kindness and generosity truly make a difference. As Andrik stated in the worst moments of his life, “GOD IS SO GOOD. HE REALLY IS GOOD HEY?!”





Psalm 139 KJV



