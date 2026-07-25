Andrii 2 Rest

It is with a heavy heart that I’m sharing the passing of my brother-in-law, Andrii Kvitetskyi.





Our family is now trying to make funeral arrangements, but we are very short on finances and need help covering the costs. This has been extremely difficult for everyone, especially his 9-year-old son, who lives in Poland and is also struggling financially.





Any donation, no matter how small, would mean a lot and would help us give Andrii a proper farewell while also supporting his son during this painful time.





If you are not able to donate, please keep our family in your prayers and share this post so it can reach others who may be able to help.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any support, prayers, or kindness during this time.





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