Andrews School Trip to Washington DC

We are raising money to help cover costs for Andrews School's trip to Washington DC in April 2027. The total for the trip is about $3,200, and we are looking to help ease the financial burden on our family. Any support would mean so much. Thank you.





The school is hosting The World's Best Carwash on Saturday September 12th from 12 to 5 pm - if you'd like to pledge a donation per car we can let you know the total number of cars after that date and then you can donate. The average for previous years is about 400 cars for the day. And if you're local and would like to get your car washed, stop by Linder and Franklin! No donations accepted at the car wash itself.