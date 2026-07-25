Andrew’s & Elizabeth's IVF Journey

Hello!

We are the Amor family, Andrew and Elizabeth. We have been married for almost eight years and have always dreamed of adding to our family and filling our home with children.





In the last four years, we have had a difficult journey with fertility. We have endured a miscarriage and two separate ectopic pregnancies that ultimately resulted in the removal of both of Elizabeth’s fallopian tubes and the loss of the pregnancies. Receiving that news was devastating, as it meant we could no longer conceive naturally.

After much prayer and research, we decided to pursue in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to grow our family. We are grateful for this opportunity, but IVF comes with significant health and financial challenges. The costs include medications, monitoring appointments, medical procedures, egg retrieval, laboratory services, embryo development, and embryo transfer.





Although we have faced many challenges in fertility, we are certain that God has given us the peace to move forward and pursue IVF. We continue to place our hope, faith, and trust in Him, believing that He is at work at every step of our journey.

Today, we humbly ask for your support. Whether through prayer, sharing our story, or contributing financially, every act of kindness helps bring us one step closer to the desire that God has placed in our hearts to become parents to the children He has planned for us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and walk alongside us during this season. We are deeply grateful for your love, encouragement, prayers, and generosity. Above all, we trust that God has a purpose for every part of our journey and that His plans are always good.





With deep gratitude,





Andrew & Elizabeth Amor