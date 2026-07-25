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Andrew Baer's Road to Recovery

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$16,490 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Pauly

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrew Baer

Andrew Baer's Road to Recovery

Andrew Baer, 35, is a wonderful son, brother, uncle, boyfriend, and friend. Anyone who knows him will tell you he’s quick-witted, kind-hearted, and always ready with a smile. He is grounded in his Catholic faith where he's been resigned to the will of God and has admirably offered up his trials.

Over the past several years, Andrew has faced more health challenges than most of us could imagine. After surviving a severe COVID-related hospitalization and living with kidney disease that has required dialysis for nearly 12 years, Andrew recently suffered a major stroke that nearly cost him his life.

Earlier this year, Andrew and his loving girlfriend, Annette, had been taking hopeful steps toward a kidney transplant. Along with his supportive parents, Andrew and Annette visited the Mayo Clinic in mid-May to discuss a kidney transplant— but just one week later, on May 22nd, Andrew suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered bleeding on his brain. He was taken into emergency surgery, and a portion of the right side of his skull had to be removed to relieve the pressure and stop the bleeding.

For more than a week, the prognosis was grim. Doctors warned that he might not survive. But through God’s grace and Andrew’s incredible strength, he began to show signs of improvement. After weeks in the ICU and three different hospitals, Andrew was finally able to return home on July 29th. Since then, he’s made remarkable progress — he stood for the first time on June 26th and has been working hard to relearn how to walk.

Still, his journey is far from over. Andrew continues intensive rehabilitation to regain strength, balance, and coordination. He faces daily challenges — severe headaches, muscle soreness, vision loss (primarily in his left eye), and fatigue. He continues kidney dialysis three times a week and has upcoming appointments with his surgeon on October 23rd to plan skull repair surgery and with a neuro-ophthalmologist after Christmas to address his vision.

Before his stroke, Andrew worked full-time as a parts salesman at a Ford dealership. Unfortunately, he’s unable to work right now and will be in recovery for the foreseeable future. As medical and household bills continue to grow, we’re asking for your help — both in prayer and financial support.

Andrew is not one to ask for help. He would be working if he could. But right now, he needs our community’s support more than ever. Every prayer, share, and donation will help ease his financial burden and allow him to focus fully on healing.

Thank you for your generosity, love, and prayers as we continue to walk alongside Andrew in his recovery.

Alternatively, If you prefer to send donations via check please send them to: 

Andrew Baer
P.O. 151
Glyndon, MN 56547

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