Andrew Wilson vs Candace Owens Debate

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

While his friends, family, fans, and supporters came together to mourn, thousands on the left mocked, belittled, and slandered him and his family. That reaction was expected from people who saw Charlie as a political adversary.

It also served as proof of how effective he had been. What was far more damaging was what happened next on our own side.





Instead of uniting, a new cottage industry of self-styled “online investigators” emerged. These individuals claimed to share Charlie’s principles while promoting theory after theory about his murder.

Before long they turned their attacks on Charlie’s own friends, family, and organization. At the exact moment the right needed solidarity, these voices worked to fracture it.





The most prominent of these voices has been Candace Owens.

Once associated with Charlie, her claims grew increasingly extreme and eventually targeted Charlie’s wife, Erika. Her theories spread largely unchallenged. Many people who disagreed stayed silent, knowing that questioning her would invite personal attacks from her most radical followers.





Whether intentional or not, this campaign has damaged the political movement Charlie spent his life building. It has made large parts of the online right look chaotic and unserious, handing an advantage to the very forces Charlie opposed.





Andrew Wilson has decided this cannot continue. After Candace refused repeated offers to debate her claims, Andrew put up $300,000 of his own money to force the issue into the open. He is prepared to face the personal attacks, doxxing attempts, and intimidation that routinely follow anyone who challenges these circles—attacks directed not only at him but at his family.





This GiveSendGo exists for people who are tired of seeing Charlie’s legacy and family damaged by unchallenged conspiracy theories. It is for those who believe the conservative movement and the broader online right should not be poisoned by intimidation and innuendo that prevent real debate.





If the debate does not take place, up to $300,000 raised here will go to benefit the children of Charlie and Erika Kirk. If the debate does occur, the funds will first reimburse Andrew for the personal money he has put at risk. Any amount beyond that will support his continued efforts to challenge destructive ideas through open debate.





Many voices across the conservative movement are fed up with this pattern. Too many have stayed quiet out of fear of becoming the next target. It is time to support those willing to challenge these communities and insist that serious claims face serious scrutiny.