Andrew Combat Medic Veteran Defense Fund

Help Combat Veteran Andrew Legal Defense Fund

Andrew is a decorated U.S. combat medic veteran who served in Afghanistan. He earned awards for saving lives under fire in intense combat. One of his fellow veterans from that same conflict was recently awarded the Medal of Honor..

Andrew returned home changed, battling severe PTSD. Despite repeated attempts to get help through the VA, he faced no-shows and long waitlists. To support other veterans, he earned his master’s degree in 3D gaming and co-founded 2b3d.com, a company using VR technology to deliver mental health resources for vets. He has been a dedicated family man, great friend, and model citizen with no prior arrests.

What Happened Two days before picking up his daughter for the summer, Andrew had a rare guys night out. Not a big drinker, he felt sick and decided to drive home. While parking in his tight carport, he accidentally scratched a neighbor’s car. Six men nearby began yelling at him in a language he didn’t understand. Triggered by his PTSD, he panicked and ran inside his home.

Worried they might damage his truck, he stepped back out but made the poor decision to bring a jammed, unfireable gun for deterrence only. The men saw the gun pointed at the ground, yelled, and ran. Andrew immediately also ran back in the house secured the gun and drove his truck a few blocks away to park it safely. He was pulled over shortly after — unarmed.

About 15 officers responded. Andrew fully complied with every command: hands up for several minutes, then backing up slowly as ordered. Despite full compliance, officers deployed a K-9 that severely bit him, causing deep wounds, multiple stitches, bruising, and a life-threatening infection that required a week-long hospitalization at the VA.

Current Situation Andrew has now been detained for over 8 months. Discovery provided to his attorney shows no witnesses claimed he pointed a gun at anyone — one witness confirmed via Google Translate that the gun was pointed at the ground. The gun was jammed and could not fire. Court dates have been repeatedly delayed due to DA and officer no-shows.

A bondsman is ready to accept a reduced amount so Andrew can fight these charges from home, be with his daughter, and continue his veteran-support work.

How You Can Help All donations will go directly toward legal fees court costs, bail and and costs allowing Andrew to get out and form his defense from home: His Preliminary trial starts June 4th so time is running out for him being able to fight this from outside of jail where his hands a tied. This will allow Andrew to mount a strong defense and seek justice.

Andrew has never been in trouble before. This situation stems from untreated service-connected PTSD and a split-second bad decision. We believe the full evidence, including body camera footage, will support his account.

Supporting Documents

50+ character reference letters Combat medic awards and service records Photos of dog bite injuries and medical documentation Information about his veteran VR company VRX SOLUTIONS

Every donation and share helps a deserving veteran. Thank you for standing with those who served.