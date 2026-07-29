While the heart is beating, we must fight.

I am now facing a new challenge: I have been diagnosed with the following conditions: Stage 2 primary arterial hypertension. Cardiomyopathy. Chronic gastropathy. Toxic kidney damage, -F06.32, -G40.8. My doctors have recommended specialized treatment that is not available or not fully covered by insurance in my country. This treatment is my chance to improve my quality of life, stop the progression of the disease, and get rid of the pain. However, the total cost, including the procedure, medication, and rehabilitation, is $30,000, which is an unaffordable amount for me.