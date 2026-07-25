In Loving Memory of Deacon Andrei Antchoutine

It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic passing of Deacon Andrei Antchoutine. A devoted member of the Russian Orthodox Church, he lived a life guided by faith, kindness, and service. He was always ready to help others, both within the parish and in the broader community, offering support, guidance, and a helping hand whenever it was needed.

Andrei was the beloved husband of Natalya, devoted father to Alexei and Mila, and a cherished son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. He will be remembered for the love he poured into his family, the countless ways he helped others, and the lasting impact he had on all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, humility, and unwavering faith.

During this difficult time, we humbly ask for your support in helping his family cover funeral expenses. Any contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this post and keeping the Antchoutine family in your thoughts and prayers.